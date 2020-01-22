US Dirt Sent To Italy So That Son Would Be Born On Home Soil

"I spent over $ 200 on shipping costs for dirt from Texas."

January 22, 2020
Beau Daniels
Feet In Dirt

Getty Images/jonnysek

Categories: 
Entertainment
News

I know many people who have taken sand from beaches home because of the emotional value.  A father values the soil he lives on so much, he sent the dirt to Europe so that his son could be born on Texas soil, "I spent over $ 200 on shipping costs for dirt from Texas. The plan is to hide it under the hospital bed so when my wife gives birth my son will be born over Texas land."

Yes, his son first landed his bare feet on the Texas soil sent to Italy.

I'd say that's unusual love for Texas.  More here

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Feet in home soil
Baby feet