US Dirt Sent To Italy So That Son Would Be Born On Home Soil

I know many people who have taken sand from beaches home because of the emotional value. A father values the soil he lives on so much, he sent the dirt to Europe so that his son could be born on Texas soil, "I spent over $ 200 on shipping costs for dirt from Texas. The plan is to hide it under the hospital bed so when my wife gives birth my son will be born over Texas land."

Born in an Italian hospital, over Texas land, on national Airborne day. Charles Joseph Traconis, I love you. pic.twitter.com/4RIs7pVhBG — Tony Traconi (@Traconi) August 16, 2019

Yes, his son first landed his bare feet on the Texas soil sent to Italy.

The first ground my son’s feet ever touched was Texas. pic.twitter.com/2gOk6T9ycA — Tony Traconi (@Traconi) September 7, 2019

