Unusual Places To Stay In Michigan

Put me in a caboose near Sleeping Bear Dunes and I'll be happy.

February 13, 2019
Beau Daniels

Mjth | Dreamstime.com

I'm aware of some cool and unusual places to spend the night in Michigan including a lighthouse. After seeing the MLive article, I'm blown away by the many strange, fun, and unusual places there actually are in Michigan. 

Then after considering an Airbnb called School Bus Livin' at Dragonfly Dunes, go stay in a castle.

Here's an unusual stay for you found at Michigan Sate Parks.

And right here in Detroit a Quonset hut.

These stays will ignite your curiosity, see more here

