Unusual Places To Stay In Michigan

I'm aware of some cool and unusual places to spend the night in Michigan including a lighthouse. After seeing the MLive article, I'm blown away by the many strange, fun, and unusual places there actually are in Michigan.

Put me in a caboose near Sleeping Bear Dunes and I'll be happy.

Then after considering an Airbnb called School Bus Livin' at Dragonfly Dunes, go stay in a castle.

A3. One of our favorite spots to sip local Kalamazoo wine is the historic Henderson Castle Bed and Breakfast! You don’t need to be an overnight guest to take advantage of their wine tasting packages ---- #PureMichiganChat https://t.co/0S0GGy1ruT pic.twitter.com/zSW2cmd2tX — Discover Kalamazoo (@DiscoverKzoo) December 13, 2018

Here's an unusual stay for you found at Michigan Sate Parks.

Back to the yurt in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness, this time with Julia and Mom. #yurt #porcupinemountains pic.twitter.com/3ijoqcYFoc — Patrick Burke (@pburke5) March 8, 2016

And right here in Detroit a Quonset hut.

17+ Best Quonset hut home Ideas Choose your favorite – Detroit Picture https://t.co/xykJtk8uE7 pic.twitter.com/FevZbBFtqb — Detroit Informer (@Detroitinformer) February 10, 2019

