Uncomfortable Workplace Actions

Here's what women dislike most in the work place and it all applies to flirting. The research comes from Paychex concerning “the most uncomfortable workplace situations.” Some of these can put you into an HR meeting.

A whopping 97.2 percent were very negative about, “Comments about intimate activities.” Learn from this research. Even an improper look can cause a problem, “Accidentally grazing (more than once),” and this one scored in the 90's, “Only staring below the neckline when conversing.”

The study also mentions things that make men uncomfortable at work, including touching them, especially their legs, and also that second flirty glance mentioned by women, but add this one, “Continuously insisting on meeting alone outside of work." This gets interesting, more here.