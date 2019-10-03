Uber Expands To Helicopters

Uber and Lyft have made ways to get somewhere cheaper and more convenient. Now Uber has created helicopter transportation. It might not appear cheap, but certainly is compared to other ways to get around in a helicopter, “Helicopters are certainly expensive and it will be a premium product, but we think we’re actually able to offer a fairly accessible entry point with Uber Copter.”

The service was launched at JFK airport, of course the use area is limited for now, “Uber Copter won’t appear as an option in the app if you are outside of the geofence because it wouldn’t provide time savings.” Imagine if this expands to all large metros. NY Post