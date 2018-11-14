Which band do you hope never goes away? After 40 years of touring it sounds like U2 might be calling it quits. Keep in mind Cher has had several farewell tours, but she has not ended her career. But Planet Rock has reported Bono saying "we’re going away now."

Bono: "we've been on the road for quite some time, just going on 40 years, and this last 4 years have been really something very special for us. We're going away now..." #U2eiTour — U2gigs (@u2gigs) November 13, 2018

The Irish Times story makes me think it could happen because of health reasons, “shock that left me clinging on to my own life”, also “nearly ceased to be”. “It was pretty serious. I’m all right now, but I very nearly wasn't. I’ve had a lot of warnings. A fair few punches over the last years. There were some serious whispers in the ear that maybe I should have taken notice of.”

They have accomplished it all, including over 175 million albums sold, and made the most from touring. Maybe going away won't be a forever farewell.