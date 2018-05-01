Type Of Music Business Plays To Make People Leave

Chamaiporn Kitina | Dreamstime.com

May 1, 2018
It's common for the music at a business to attract people, that's why WOMC is played at many work locations. Now a business is using music to make people go away. A 7-Eleven in Modesto, California is having issues with people they call "riff-raff" loitering.  Those people include homeless, panhandlers, and unwanted teenagers.

The remedy was when the store started blasting classical music, "Once the music started, the riffraff left," said a homeless person in the SFGate report.

That's one way to do it.

Customers say they're happier now: "We have received very positive feedback from our customers about the atmosphere created by the music devices piloted in several 7-Eleven stores across the US," and the owner will starting playing the music at his other California stores. 

