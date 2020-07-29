Two Hour Video Of Man Staring At Camera Blows Up On Social Media

As we are cooped at home many feel like they are doing nothing. A 21-year-old decided to post a 2-hour long video of him doing nothing and it has blown up to over 1.5 million views, “2 HOURS of doing nothing, yes that is the title of my video this time.”

Yes, all he does is stare at the camera the entire time 2 hours. Others, including celebs have tired doing the same thing to get more social views. “To be honest, I did not expect it to blow up like this, all I wanted was to make a fun video for my subscribers.” More here.