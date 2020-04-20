Two Donors Pay For 900 Laid Off Healthcare Workers Insurance

People helping others during this pandemic is amazing. Many are losing their jobs including healthcare workers. Around 900 were laid off at MUSC Hospital in Charleston, SC. Two donors are paying for their insurance premiums, they are now covered thru June 30th.

Lowcountry Strong: Donors cover health insurance premiums for laid off MUSC employees https://t.co/sKWpNPZ84u — carolerae (@carolerae) April 17, 2020

The donations are over $380,000 from each donor, “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of these two amazing people and for what they have tangibly done to make a difference in the lives of these families. Thanks to these gifts, our care team members can find some comfort in knowing that their health care is one less thing they have to worry about right now.” The love that's being shown during this time shows the unity and strength of our country. More here.