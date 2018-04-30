Tweets That Encourage You To Stay Single
"Thoughts & prayers to my friends with kids that have to do kid stuff this weekend."
Does it feel good being single? Ebaum posted a bunch of tweets that might make you appreciate your status more.
How people watch movies when they’re:— Josh (@iwearaonesie) April 27, 2018
DATING *hold hands*
ENGAGED *cuddle*
MARRIED *one person turns the volume up when I’m choking on a piece of popcorn*
It gets interesting.
We bought a new car online last night. It's a station wagon. Apparently, we're moving forward in some areas and backwards in others.— Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) April 4, 2018
When she asks you what shoes to wear just say any pair looks good on her, that will prevent a ten minute conversation about why you don't love her anymore.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) April 29, 2018
And about being married with kids.
Thoughts & prayers to my friends with kids that have to do kid stuff this weekend.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) March 25, 2017
Wow, and these types of comments aren't hard to find. More, 28 exposed here.