Trick-Or-Treaters Over Age 12 Could Do Jail Time

What should the age limit be for trick-or-treating? Be careful if you live in Chesapeake, Virginia, where the max age is 12. The fines will frighten you.

“If any person over the age of 12 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both.”

Also if you are their legal age, but trick-or-treat too late at night it's just as bad.

“If any person shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever after 8:00 p.m., he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $10.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than 30 days or both.”

Wow! I wonder if you should carry your birth certificate if you're under 12 but look older. More here.