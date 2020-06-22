Travel Insurance Used To Make Over $400,000

Interesting how a lady figured out a way to receive over $400,000 with travel insurance. She would purchase tickets for flights that had frequent delays. Also used other methods including weather. The 400K built up after 4 years.

It turns out much of what she did was illegal including using several identities so authorities arrested her. She was able to pull it off for a while with some of the "loopholes" insurances companies needed to improve. More here.