People are leery about using public restrooms for a few reasons, “the first is whether it is clean inside, and the second is that no one is secretly waiting inside.” So now transparent public restrooms have been created.

The Tokyo Toilet Project 1/5: Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park by Shigeru Ban



“This allows users to check the cleanliness and whether anyone is using the toilet from the outside. At night, the facility lights up the park like a beautiful lantern.” They are made with a smart glass that becomes non-transparent when the door is locked. I would love to see a US city try these out, they are appreciated in Tokyo. More here.