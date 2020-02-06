Trade An Ex Picture For Free Food

This is happening Valentines Day.

February 6, 2020
Beau Daniels
Hamburger

Getty Images/Max_grpo

Categories: 
News

This is a positive thing about the ex in your life.  Free Food!  Burger King is offering a free whopper if you bring in a photo of your ex and stuff it in the Birds of Prey box

Yes, you will have to give the picture for the burger.  That's a good exchange. Of course this is happening Valentines Day.  Look here for the large markets where you can make this happen. 

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Free Whopper For Ex Picture