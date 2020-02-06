Trade An Ex Picture For Free Food

This is a positive thing about the ex in your life. Free Food! Burger King is offering a free whopper if you bring in a photo of your ex and stuff it in the Birds of Prey box

does this apply for impossible whoppers? — bad at titles (@OffBroadway666) February 6, 2020

Yes, you will have to give the picture for the burger. That's a good exchange. Of course this is happening Valentines Day. Look here for the large markets where you can make this happen.