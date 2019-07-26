The Top Money Makers On Instagram

There are harder ways to make money, but most of us are aware that money can be made on social media.

First, you have to amass a ton of followers. You can make a little if you have tens of thousands of followers locked into a page.

But how much do big name celebrities make with their pages that are followed by massive amounts of people?

News Sky had posted the celebs that make the most money from their Instagram accounts. My man The Rock, Dwayne Johnson earns over $800,000 a post. He has more that 150 million followers. But he does not top the list. At number one is Kylie Jenner cha-chinging 1.2 million per mention, and that's with less followers than The Rock. Check out the other top social media money makers here.