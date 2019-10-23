Top Local Area Recommend For Fall Foliage

Fall foliage is beautiful right now. Some of us have traditional drives to locations that enhance the beauty of the trees changing colors.

Only In Your State has picked Hawk Woods Nature Center locally as a top spot to enjoy the serenity. It's also recommended as a great place to visit after the leaves have fallen.

No leaves on the trees? No problem. Hawk Woods Nature Center retains its beauty throughout the winter months! -- pic.twitter.com/QMo8tlZapN — City of Auburn Hills (@AuburnHillsMI) December 9, 2015

