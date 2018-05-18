With warm weather finally embracing us, lets look at the top beach towns in Michigan. Saugatuck has always been one of my favorites and Oval Beach has earned recognition as one of the top ten in North America.

Wow! Did you check out the sunset last night? We have seen some pretty good ones recently. This shared by Bob Wester at Oval Beach in Saugatuck. #puremichigan pic.twitter.com/IByNR2fqkB — Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) April 2, 2018

Only In Your State ranks South Haven as number one, speaking about the many different things to do there including shopping.

South Haven has a lively harbor with lots of recreational activities and the people (& boat!) watching is PRIME! https://t.co/WFcCqIFomG #mibeachtowns #puremichiganchat pic.twitter.com/SD0xqqvCvG — Michigan Beachtowns (@MIBeachtowns) May 17, 2018

Then there is Frankfort, not as popular as others but very relaxing, and a great location to view Northern Lights.

