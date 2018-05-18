The Top Beach Towns In Michigan

Oval Beach has earned recognition as one of the top ten in North America. 

May 18, 2018
Beau Daniels

Jerryb8 | Dreamstime.com

With warm weather finally embracing us, lets look at the top beach towns in Michigan. Saugatuck has always been one of my favorites and Oval Beach has earned recognition as one of the top ten in North America. 

Only In Your State ranks South Haven as number one, speaking about the many different things to do there including shopping. 

Then there is Frankfort, not as popular as others but very relaxing, and a great location to view Northern Lights.

More Michigan beach towns here

 

 

 

