Three Sharks Surround Surfer

A Florida surfer noticed on her Go Pro that she was surrounded by three sharks, "I was holding it and then I kind of saw that first shark off to the right so you can see in the video, I sort of cut back to the left."

It's not unusual to see sharks just south of Daytona Beach at New Smyrna Beach, that area has been listed for the most shark attacks, "We see them a lot when the water temperature changes, which the water’s been so warm, and we’re just starting to get that hint of cooler water moving in because of the upwelling, so I think that’s kind of why they were right on cue." Surfers there don't fear them, "Oh no, not at all. I actually went straight back again. I mean when the water’s that clear, you really can avoid them." More here.