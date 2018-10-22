Things That Irritate Detroiters

Love this article about things that bother us Metro Detroiters. Funny is the frustration of not having anymore Vernors. One that might be changing this year is being a Detroit Lions fan, they are winning!

Of course the biggest annoyance is potholes, but also frustrating when telling someone from out of the area you're from Detroit, they often ask South Detroit? There is no South Detroit, except in the song "Don't Stop Believing" from Journey. Oh, and please don't put ketchup on a coney. More here.