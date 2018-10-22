Things That Irritate Detroiters

Funny is the frustration of not having anymore Vernors.

October 22, 2018
Beau Daniels

Paul Hakimata | Dreamstime.com

Love this article about things that bother us Metro Detroiters. Funny is the frustration of not having anymore Vernors. One that might be changing this year is being a Detroit Lions fan, they are winning! 

Of course the biggest annoyance is potholes, but also frustrating when telling someone from out of the area you're from Detroit, they often ask South Detroit? There is no South Detroit, except in the song "Don't Stop Believing" from Journey. Oh, and please don't put ketchup on a coney. More here

 

 

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Frustrates people in Detroit

Recent Podcast Audio
JoAnne Purtan talks with star of the musical Chicago, playing at the Fisher Theater WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listeners would put this on their dogs resume. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Listener Wardrobe Malfunctions WOMCFM: On-Demand
Former "Celtic Woman" and "Riverdance" member Amy Rivard talks to Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
DNA Test Results From Beau's Listeners WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes