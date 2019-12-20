These People Have More Hangovers

There is a bunch of partying this time of the year, which means more hangovers. A study revealed that vegans are more likely to experience hangovers because of what's in meat, “Nicotinic acid and zinc are required to break ethanol, which is alcohol, down into acetaldehyde. You need these two nutrients to digest alcohol. It makes sense that if you’re lacking in it, you would experience a worse hangover.”

So take zinc, and B3 pills if you are a vegan that parties hard, “Now whether or not you can, package up a pill and tell people that if they take the pill before they drink they won’t get hangovers.” Or just don't eat red meat, but eat shellfish. More here.