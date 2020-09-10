This golf course is growing in popularity. Spanning 848 miles is what's called "The World's Longest Golf Course." Nullabor Links stretches along the Australia coast but is only an 8-hole 72-par course. Imagine the beautiful scenery between holes.

Created by two who love golf, it attracts people to the Eyre Highway which I'm guessing lends hype and support to other businesses including roadhouses because it's estimated to take 5 days to play, “We have receipts for about 17,000 that have actually paid to play by getting a scorecard, but we know and understand from feedback from the roadhouses that almost the same amount play but don’t pay.” More here.