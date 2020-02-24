The Worlds Largest Signature

Created by a farmer.

February 24, 2020
Beau Daniels
Farm LAnd

Getty Images/stevanovicigor

Categories: 
News

The Worlds Largest Signature was created by a farmer in Texas during the 90's.  When Jimmie Luecke needed to clear out trees for more cattle land, he decided to leave a bunch to spell out his last name. 

The signature is three miles long.  Turns out NASA uses the visual, “to estimate the maximum resolution of cameras aboard the space shuttle.”  Also very common to be seen on flights out of Houston.

A positive aspect is it does help stop soil erosion.  More here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Worlds Largest Signature
Luecke Farm