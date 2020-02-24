The Worlds Largest Signature was created by a farmer in Texas during the 90's. When Jimmie Luecke needed to clear out trees for more cattle land, he decided to leave a bunch to spell out his last name.

NASA uses Luecke Farm to focus photos from the Hubbell | Smithville, TX | 30°4'59"N 97°8'28"W | pic.twitter.com/VyYtgBgK8L — Daily Overview (@DOverview) May 24, 2014

The signature is three miles long. Turns out NASA uses the visual, “to estimate the maximum resolution of cameras aboard the space shuttle.” Also very common to be seen on flights out of Houston.

Saw the worlds largest signature on my flight home yesterday. pic.twitter.com/LTFJBjANKs — Mercury Tacos (@thereidy) July 23, 2017

A positive aspect is it does help stop soil erosion.