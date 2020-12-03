The Worlds Largest Nativity Scene

Guinness World Records are cool especially this one that recognizes the Largest Nativity Scene. Constructed in Spain it has Joseph at 59 feet tall.

Nativity scene in Spanish city breaks two Guinness records: A nearly 60-foot-high nativity scene in Spain earned two Guinness World Records as the tallest and largest nativity scene in the world. https://t.co/Vi8zSoW84u — Opening Day Game (@OpeningDayNFL) December 3, 2020

The previous record holder is in Mexico and topped only 17 feet. A great way to celebrate Christmas. UPI