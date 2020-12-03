The Worlds Largest Nativity Scene

Three times bigger than previous Guinness World Record.

December 3, 2020
Beau Daniels
Nativity scene

Getty Images/AndrewSoundarajan

Categories: 
Christmas
News
Shows

Guinness World Records are cool especially this one that recognizes the Largest Nativity Scene. Constructed in Spain it has Joseph at 59 feet tall.

The previous record holder is in Mexico and topped only 17 feet. A great way to celebrate Christmas. UPI

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Worlds Largest Nativity Scene