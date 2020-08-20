The Worlds Fastest Ice Cream Truck

A new Guinness World Record.

August 20, 2020
Beau Daniels
I am surprised there is a Guinness World Record for The Worlds Fastest Ice Cream Truck.  That record was recently broke with a truck goosing it at an airfield just over 73 MPH.

Old barely running ice cream trucks are sometimes creepy.  This one is not.  It was upgraded to be allowed in some areas that have strict emission requirements.  This ice cream truck owner has a few other Guinness World Record's.  See more here.

