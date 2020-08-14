The Pontiac Ghost Car Was The First Transparent Vehicle

This is a very cool throwback. The Pontiac Ghost Car was created by GM back in the 1930's so that people see what makes a vehicle operate. It actually cost $25,000 back then and sold for over $300,000 in 2011.

the story behind the pontiac ghost car - the first fully-sized transparent car in americahttps://t.co/iU2qeljI4N pic.twitter.com/JH0iK8O5jf — designboom (@designboom) June 22, 2020

No privacy in this vehicle.

The Plexiglas company helped with the creation, “Created to show the rigid interior bracing and other features complete with windows that can be raised and lowered, doors that can be opened and closed. The only material lacking being the insulation normally applied to the inner surface working with a new material, a synthetic crystal-clear plastic.” Imagine seeing it cruising down Woodward. More here.