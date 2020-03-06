The Percentage Of Men Who Don't Wash Their Hands
Many even do a fake washing of hands in public restrooms.
March 6, 2020
With the concern about coronavirus and importance of washing hands, you might be shocked at the percentage of men who don't wash their hands after using the restroom. A whopping 69 percent of men don't wash their hands once they've gone to a public bathroom.
Many even do a fake washing of hands in public restrooms. I see that often, and it even freaks me out. I always use a paper towel to open the door. Will the coronavirus inspire them to wash their hands? Probably not. More here.