The Percentage Of Men Who Don't Wash Their Hands

Many even do a fake washing of hands in public restrooms.

March 6, 2020
Beau Daniels
Getty Images/Ralf Geithe

With the concern about coronavirus and importance of washing hands, you might be shocked at the percentage of men who don't wash their hands after using the restroom.  A whopping 69 percent of men don't wash their hands once they've gone to a public bathroom. 

Many even do a fake washing of hands in public restrooms. I see that often, and it even freaks me out.   I always use a paper towel to open the door. Will the coronavirus inspire them to wash their hands?  Probably not.  More here

