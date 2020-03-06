With the concern about coronavirus and importance of washing hands, you might be shocked at the percentage of men who don't wash their hands after using the restroom. A whopping 69 percent of men don't wash their hands once they've gone to a public bathroom.

Many even do a fake washing of hands in public restrooms. I see that often, and it even freaks me out. I always use a paper towel to open the door. Will the coronavirus inspire them to wash their hands? Probably not. More here.