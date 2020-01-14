The "No Pants Subway Ride" Day Is In 20 Cities

This was the eighteenth year.

January 14, 2020
Beau Daniels
Subway

Getty Images/Araya Netsawang

Categories: 
Entertainment
News

This might make you glad we don't have subways in Detroit, or maybe wish we did.  The annual "No Pants Subway Ride" took place in 20 cities.  New York was one of the cities.

Freezing weather in Chicago still had huge results. 

This was year eighteen, expect it to expand to more cities.  Look here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
No Pants Subway Ride