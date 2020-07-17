The Most Searched Ice Cream Per State

This is the time of year we crave ice cream. Common flavors are usually the most popular. It's interesting to see the results that Google released for the most searched ice cream flavors.

Top on the list for Michiganders is blue moon, which also is the most searched by people in Ohio. Florida is mango, California is boda, New York is black raspberry, and props to Massachusetts for cookie monster.

Good luck finding your unusual desired flavor. This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. More states here.