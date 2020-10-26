The Most Hated States By Americans

I think no surprise which is at the top spot on the Most Hated States in America. Several thoughts are used on ranking the states including people moving out. State pride from locals living in their states is also calculated when asked, "the best or one of the best possible states to live?" And also specifically the state they hate.

Here we go, New Jersey earned number one. Michiganders know that Ohio hates Michigan, I'm not sure how much impact that had on ranking us at the sixth spot. I also know people in South Carolina hate that many from Ohio are moving to their state and it shows in the poll as the most hated from them. I am surprised that Hawaii is mid-pack and Florida ranks high with California. All fifty here.