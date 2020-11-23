The "Labor Inducer" Burger Is Now Up To A Count Of 23

Only after one year.

November 23, 2020
Beau Daniels
The power of a burger, maybe.  A restaurant in Minnesota has changed a name of a burger to be called the "Labor Inducer."  It started when a lady who was nine days beyond her due date on giving birth ate the burger and went into labor within 7 hours.  Then another lady with the same issue ate the burger and gave birth hours after eating the burger.  According to posts on Facebook the count is up to 23 since the "Labor Inducer" hit the media. As you can see this only started just over a year ago with a count of two.

Ha, looking at the big, greasy, tasty, burger I can see it causing things to quickly leave the body.  Judge for yourself, more here

