The Best Selling Volkswagen Product Is Not A Vehicle

They create 20,000 a day.

February 26, 2020
Beau Daniels
News

Volkswagen has expanded, including a huge plant in Tennessee. But vehicles are not their best selling product, “It’s really just a sausage, but it is popular throughout all classes of society. Everyone loves it, even high-level managers who would otherwise eat some truffle dish.” 

They actually create 20,000 sausages daily at a car plant, and have been doing it for almost 50 years. They also make ketchup, selling 600,000 a year.  Recipes are secret.  More here

