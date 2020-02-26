The Best Selling Volkswagen Product Is Not A Vehicle
Volkswagen has expanded, including a huge plant in Tennessee. But vehicles are not their best selling product, “It’s really just a sausage, but it is popular throughout all classes of society. Everyone loves it, even high-level managers who would otherwise eat some truffle dish.”
At Volkswagen Factories, “Part No. 199 398 500 A” Is a Pack of Sausages https://t.co/9DvvHfD1WR #food #foodie #currywurst #Volkswagen pic.twitter.com/5An1B9DmBO— David (@bradav) January 10, 2020
They actually create 20,000 sausages daily at a car plant, and have been doing it for almost 50 years. They also make ketchup, selling 600,000 a year. Recipes are secret. More here.