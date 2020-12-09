I love this list of power women. Topping the list of The 100 Most Powerful Women in the World put together by Forbes is German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Music artist's have also made the list including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna. Music does give you power. Others include CEO's and politicians. My current and many previous long stay jobs have involved great women leaders which I am very thankful for their leadership. Power to the women! See the top 100 at Forbes.