Teens Duct Tape Prom Dress Getting Huge Reaction

Prom dress competition continued even with cancelations of proms. The "Stuck at Prom" competition is conducted by Duck Duct Tape. Winner receives a $10,000 scholarship, and they must be made with duct tape.

Peyton Manker who is 18 got creative with her dress that took over 400 hours to make, “I decided to make the dress based on the pandemic because I knew no one in the competition was going to be able to re-create it. I knew I would stand out in that way and wanted to base it off of what was happening in the world.”

Peyton's dress is getting huge reaction on social media. “I couldn’t believe how many started sharing my dress and telling me how amazing they thought it was. I’m grateful to have so much support from people around the world.” I love the hospital front liners featured on the dress, “The entire dress is supposed to represent the pandemic in a positive light. I don’t want people to think about the dress as just trying to show a moment in history. It is a representation that we got through it.” The winner will be selected July 21st. More here.