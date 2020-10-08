Teenager Has The Worlds Longest Legs

Guinness World Records get interesting. A teenager owns the record for the Worlds Longest Legs on a female. Maci Currin is seventeen years old and her legs are over 4.5 feet long which also scores the record for teenagers.

It's in her genes because of tall family. Maci's height is 6-foot, 10-inches and is from the big state of Texas. UPI