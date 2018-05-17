Teacher Donates Kidney To Her Student

Teacher appreciation continues way beyond Appreciation Day. Vibe reports that a teacher donated a kidney to one of her students. Tanya Thomas who teaches elementary school in Ohio donated her organ to a 10 year-old, whose mom is grateful, “My baby has a chance and she doesn't’t have to be connected to a machine 10 hours a day.”

Teachers change lives, “I felt really excited because she’s going to save my life and I don’t have to be sick anymore. I get to go swimming because I’m not able to go swimming and I think she’s a good person, she’s family!” The 10-year-old was close to death with a kidney only working at 4 percent. Details here.