Tattoo Scores A Lifetime Of Free Pizza

Would you ink a visible tattoo on your body to get free pizza? That was a promotion offered by a Domino's Pizza branch. The tattoo had to be the size of 2 cm in length, to score a 100 pizzas for the rest of you life unless you live longer that 100 years.

That gives a total of 10,000 pizzas. They didn't expect the huge response and then had to limit it to the first 350 people. Post on social was required. Now ink is creating free pizza for 350. Dominos is based here, so hopefully the promotion will become local soon. More here.