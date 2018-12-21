Talking Parrot Placed Orders Thru Alexa

Words can do a lot. Think about what you can do with the Amazon Alexa, turn on 104.3 WOMC with verbiage. Things can be ordered online which means things can be ordered with Alexa. Birds can speak our language also. A lady who works with National Animal Welfare Trust decided to take a parrot named Rocco home and discovered that he figured out how to speak to Alexa and order things.

I should get a trained parrot and teach it how to mess with scam callers. Maybe even sometimes cover my airshift. See more about Rocco here.