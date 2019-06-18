Talk Of Justin Timberlake Reuniting With NSYNC

There's talk about NYSNC reuniting for a tour, and it came from member Lance Bass, “We haven’t talked about what the next step is but I know we’ll sit down during the summer together and figure it out.” Many wonder why, since Justin Timberlake has a stellar solo career. Others thought the same about Darius Rucker and Hootie and the Blowfish, but they are now touring.

Justin Timberlake ends *NSYNC Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on a hopeful note: "I can't wait to see what the future holds" https://t.co/UzBpp3cajt pic.twitter.com/tJ0bdqnXba — billboard (@billboard) April 30, 2018

Joey Fatone, also spoke about NYSNC touring without Justin, “We have to have the conversation, even without Justin. The whole thing about it is it’s really awkward. It’s not awkward, but it’s weird. People will be like, ‘If Justin doesn’t do it, the group’s not gonna do it.’ That wasn’t even the case. That’s not even the conversation. Everyone’s heads are in different times and different places in our lives.” I do remembering hearing Justin is contracted to record one more NYSNC album which could influence having a tour, but I think he has no time limit on when to do the album. More