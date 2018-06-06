Swimsuits Removed From The Miss America Competition

The Miss America pageant vs Miss USA has always been considered to be more about talent than looks, now they amplified that. Gretchen Carlson, who won in 1989 and known for working for Fox News is head of the pageants Board of Trustees, she came out with this statement, "We are no longer a pageant; we are a competition. We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance. That means we will no longer have a swimsuit competition."

Miss America Ditches Swimsuit Competition, Won't Judge On Looks https://t.co/C3VxUhnn7q — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 5, 2018

In my opinion beauty is not all about raw looks, a person can come across more attractive when you see their personality and talent, "We are now open, inclusive and transparent, and I want to inspire thousands of young people across this country to come and be a part of our program, because we want you and we want to celebrate your accomplishments and your talents."

Hey, high heals while wearing a swimsuit is also dated, "We've heard from a lot of young women who say, 'We'd love to be a part of your program, but we don't want to be out there in high heels and a swimsuit.' So guess what? You don't have to do that anymore. You're welcome. Please come join us." USA Today