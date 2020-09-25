Supermarket Chain Selling Bouquets Of Fall Leaves

Fall is the favorite time of the year for many. A supermarket chain is using that enthusiasm to sell bouquets of Fall leaves, “Bring the outdoors indoors and brighten up your home with freshly picked flowers that reflect the colors of the season."

Well at a price of $7.50 for Autumn leaves people are reacting, “A bag of actual leaves?? I’ll sell you a bin bag of leaves for 10p (¢12).” The supermarket does emphasis the quality, "We source the best blooms from expert growers, and handle them gently on their journey to our stores so they look beautiful for longer.”

Hate myself for momentarily wondering if I would buy these https://t.co/vIa22cScp2 — Jessie Thompson (@jessiecath) September 25, 2020

Either way the love of Fall has become a benefit, “We’ve seen a really strong demand for autumn foliage our customers love using these to mix in with their seasonal flowers to brighten their homes.” More here.