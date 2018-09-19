The Super Bowl Halftime Artist Has Been Announced ... And It Is A Disappointment To Many

Not everyone loves Maroon 5.

September 19, 2018
Beau Daniels

Eugenesergeev | Dreamstime.com

This announcement is far in advance, and it left many disappointed: Maroon 5 will be the group performing during halftime at the "Super Bowl."

I'm sure many ladies are glad they will see lead singer Adam Levine between game play, though he is a divisive choice for the guys. Levine, for one, is happy: “We very actively want to play the Super Bowl." 

Pop Culture mentions Maroon 5 has fewer hits compared to other big game performers. But I see the balance of females attracted to Levine and guys attracted to football. Adam must have a great agent! Between this honor and his time on the very popular TV show "The Voice" this falsetto voiced performer is bringing home bank.

Here's some Twitter reaction. Trigger warning for fans.

 

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Big Game
Adam Levine
Maroon 5
halftime
Football

