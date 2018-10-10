Sue People And Win With Free App

It's actually worked against big corporations.

October 10, 2018
Beau Daniels

Zimmytws | Dreamstime.com

Have you ever wanted to sue a person or corporation but could not afford doing it? Motherboard reports that an app has expanded to the point of helping you sue anyone for free. The app is called DoNotPay.  The creators inspiration, “I was a terrible driver when I turned 18 I got about 30 parking tickets, so I created the first version of Do Not Pay to help people get out of their parking tickets.” Then the app was broadened,  “This made me realize i should probably expand this into other areas of the law. If people are being conned with parking tickets, they’re probably being conned elsewhere.”

The app has won cases against major corporations, “At the time, lawyers said it was crazy, they said how can people represent themselves in small claims court before a big corporation. I was shocked, actually, when people started winning these cases for like $9,000 without the help of a lawyer. So that helped me realized if I can do it with Equifax, I can do it with everyone.”  See how it works here

 

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Sue for free app
Win lawsuit

Recent Podcast Audio
Listener Wardrobe Malfunctions WOMCFM: On-Demand
Former "Celtic Woman" and "Riverdance" member Amy Rivard talks to Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
DNA Test Results From Beau's Listeners WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes