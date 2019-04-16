Street Cleaner Has Donated Over $27,000 To Impoverished Kids

A street cleaner who makes only $300 a month has donated over $27,000 to children in need. He's 58 years old and can related to impoverished children, “I used to be like these children, I didn’t have enough to eat and I felt helpless. I want to help them change their destiny.”

He spends very little on himself, and it is mentioned that he could use the money very much for himself. Once ill, the kids he donated to showed up to help him. Though his tough job becomes more difficult with age, the donations continue. Details here.