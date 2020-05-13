Strange Ant Colony Facebook Page Has Drawn In 1.8 Million

This shows a desperate need for distraction during pandemic. A Facebook group described as, "A group where we all pretend to be ants in an ant colony," has now reached 1.8 million followers. It's not that easy to become part of the group, "We have so many user requests and pending posts that it has become a job for me. I think people are searching for something to do right now. You can scroll so much on social media."

Once being accepted you must post pictures and comments that relate to ants. A true total escape "We have filtered out all the COVID-19 posts so it's like an escape." The huge amount of followers shows the stress that this crisis has caused. UPI