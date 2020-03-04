Strange Actions Behind The Wheel

I've seen many drivers do strange things behind the wheel while moving down the highway. Several times I've seen a person putting make-up on their face. Some things I cannot mention. But below is something also very dangerous police visualized.

KNITTING WHILE DRIVING:



This morning while pulling up to a red light at Fishinger & Kenny Rds., a member of our social media team noticed a motorist knitting while driving.



Just a reminder to be careful when you’re behind the wheel. We don’t want anyone to get injured or worse. pic.twitter.com/fLJdalcJu8 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 3, 2020

Yes, knitting behind the wheel. This comes from from Ohio Police, "Distracted driving happens. We just don't want anyone to get injured or worse from someone distracted behind the wheel." Interesting they can't pull over a person just for distracted driving. UPI