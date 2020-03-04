Strange Actions Behind The Wheel

Police posted a video of what a woman did while driving.

I've seen many drivers do strange things behind the wheel while moving down the highway.  Several times I've seen a person putting make-up on their face.  Some things I cannot mention. But below is something also very dangerous police visualized. 

Yes, knitting behind the wheel. This comes from from Ohio Police, "Distracted driving happens. We just don't want anyone to get injured or worse from someone distracted behind the wheel."  Interesting they can't pull over a person just for distracted driving.  UPI

