Stolen Safe Found By 6-Year-Old While Fishing

The owner of the safe was contacted.

May 26, 2020
Beau Daniels
Boy Fishing

Getty Images/KiraVolkov

Categories: 
News
Shows

Going out fishing during this time is a good way to free your mind. Finding a stolen safe while magnet fishing will also distract. Magnet fishing is done usually to find certain types of rocks. Catherine Brewer, the mom of a 6-year-old, "We got it to help pass the time during the virus. He's learned about which rocks are magnetic and which aren't."

It appears that the good stuff was already taken out.  The owner of the safe was contacted,  "She got some missing charm bracelet pieces that were still left in there. She said all the expensive stuff was gone, but at least she got closure and some of her pieces back."  UPI

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Stolen Safe Found While Fishing

Recent Podcast Audio
Home Depot Hiring 550 Employees WOMCFM: On-Demand
BREAKING NEWS: Kwame Kilpatrick To Be Released EARLY From Prison WOMCFM: On-Demand
UPDATE Scarlet's Playground Vandals Caught WOMCFM: On-Demand
Rick Hampson of Big Brothers Big Sisters Detroit Offering Virtual Mentorships WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tony Michaels of the Parade Company Updates On Detroit Fireworks and Woodward Dream Cruise WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen Clark Updates On Scarlet's Playground Being Vandalized WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes