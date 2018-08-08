States Where Residents Leave On Vacation The Most And Least

Travel & Leisure has put up some interesting facts about vacations especially the states that have the most time off, use their time, and residents that actually leave their state.

Utah SR-128 east from Moab to I-70 along the Colorado River & Arches NP.



Wish these could be longer, but the struggle for space on my phone has been the greatest struggle of this trip.



& b/c of constant loss of cell signal, GD channel has been the perfect score for the scenery. pic.twitter.com/QDGTAF7nkZ — SamFromTheMountain (@ErieGreenDeep) July 30, 2018

Beautiful states like Colorado and Virginia score top two with residents that actually leave their state on vacation. I had thought it would be states with less scenery. The state where people travel least is South Dakota. Also interesting is the fact that Montana residents use less of their vacation time off compared to all the others. Get more facts here including the state where workers are most stressed.