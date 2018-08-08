States Where Residents Leave On Vacation The Most And Least

August 8, 2018
Beau Daniels

Sarinya Pinngam | Dreamstime.com

Travel & Leisure has put up some interesting facts about vacations especially the states that have the most time off, use their time, and residents that actually leave their state. 

Beautiful states like Colorado and Virginia score top two with residents that actually leave their state on vacation. I had thought it would be states with less scenery. The state where people travel least is South Dakota.  Also interesting is the fact that Montana residents use less of their vacation time off compared to all the others.  Get more facts here including the state where workers are most stressed. 

 

