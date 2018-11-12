Interesting to see our states ranked by stress, especially when a state with plenty of coastline like Florida is near the top. Zippia maps all states with their rankings here. Florida comes in at number 3 because of the many retirees and and lack of insurance.

New Jersey scores the top spot with their long drives to work, and high priced homes which also means huge property taxes.

Carolinas near top of ‘Most Stressed out’ states list >> https://t.co/iEPTgON2th pic.twitter.com/qhWmz65iLA — WMBF News (@wmbfnews) November 12, 2018

I thought a laid back California would be near the bottom, but they are at #4. Michigan is ranked low at 36. Take a look at the reasons why.