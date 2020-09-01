Spike In Chocolate Sales During Pandemic

My own personal cravings for chocolate has increased during this pandemic. A new report shows that sales of chocolate in grocery stores spiked 17.9 percent, and the more expensive premium chocolate 21.4%. This is based on sales from mid-March to August 9th.

Even though my consumption has increased I have lost weight. Ha, so is that another sign chocolate is healthy? The report here also mentions how it changes our moods. It will be interesting how this plays out on Halloween.