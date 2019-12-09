Southeast Michigan Towns With The Christmas Spirit

Loving the holiday spirit that local cities give this time of the year. Only In Your State provided a list titled, "Towns Near Detroit Looks Like Something From A Hallmark Movie." They do, below are some of my favs.

Frankenmuth is tops on my list, and not just because of the chicken.

Frankenmuth Named America's Top Town For Christmas Spirithttps://t.co/m4jy9JVa3a — WWJ950 (@WWJ950) December 3, 2019

I love Ann Arbor anytime of the year, but it goes to another level during the holidays.

Absolutely love Ann Arbor. I feel like I’m in an American Christmas movie pic.twitter.com/SC2EFrWRCH — Ross (@RSC240) December 1, 2019

Check out the others here.