Southeast Michigan Towns With The Christmas Spirit

Like a Hallmark movie.

December 9, 2019
Beau Daniels
Town Christmas Decorations

Getty Images/LSOphoto

Entertainment

Loving the holiday spirit that local cities give this time of the year. Only In Your State provided a list titled, "Towns Near Detroit Looks Like Something From A Hallmark Movie."  They do, below are some of my favs.

Frankenmuth is tops on my list, and not just because of the chicken. 

I love Ann Arbor anytime of the year, but it goes to another level during the holidays.

Check out the others here.

Beau Daniels
Christmas towns
michigan