Sopranos House For Sell

Another famous TV show house is for sell. Forget that the Brady Bunch house sold, this one is cool. The Soprano's house is on the market. Of course it's in Jersey, and is huge at over 5,500 square feet sitting near an acre and half.

Being a famous TV home doubles the value compared to others in that hood, homeowner speaks, "Those things can be quantified. But I don't think you can quantify the intrinsic value of this home." I bet this home will go fast at a price of $3.4 million. I also predict a mafia loving person will move in, but that would be on the down low.

Now's your chance to own a piece of television history: The Sopranos house has hit the market for $3.4 million. https://t.co/xKKEvYdk09 pic.twitter.com/upHW4EvDYi — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) May 31, 2019

Scenes of the show at the home are already popping in my head. CBS